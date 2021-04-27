-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 210%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.09) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

ENTA stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.24. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,393,000 after purchasing an additional 190,493 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 858,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

