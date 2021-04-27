Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

