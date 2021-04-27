Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PolyPid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPD. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PolyPid in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

