Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $75.74 and a 12-month high of $138.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

