$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,530,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136,988 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 454.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $624.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

