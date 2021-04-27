Camping World (CWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. Camping World has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $14,546,124.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,109,380 shares of company stock valued at $43,598,017 in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.