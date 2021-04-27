Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

