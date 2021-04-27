10,150 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,240.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMN opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.