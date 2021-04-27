YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 566 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $249.38 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $256.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.22.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

