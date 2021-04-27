iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Holdings Reduced by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 483.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 52,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $265.31 on Tuesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.51.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

