Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $562,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,651,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 1,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

