Transform Wealth LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

