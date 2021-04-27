Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 206,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,803,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 81,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

