IBM Retirement Fund Sells 214 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 34.6% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,209 shares of company stock valued at $221,122,074 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $368.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of -438.85 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

