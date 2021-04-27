Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 807 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,123% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

PAX stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.63.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

