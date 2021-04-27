IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.