Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,245 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,211% compared to the average volume of 95 call options.
In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $2,279,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cryoport by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $84.97.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.
