Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 21,561 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI stock opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average of $92.20. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $80.88.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.