Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,786,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,451,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total value of $2,214,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,388 shares of company stock valued at $144,573,891. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $336.42 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.67 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 431.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

