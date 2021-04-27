IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $558.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.29, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $263.95 and a one year high of $573.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

