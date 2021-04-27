IBM Retirement Fund Sells 714 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $172.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

