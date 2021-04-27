Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,061.57 ($13.87).

VTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 1,228.50 ($16.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,116.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 894.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 35.35. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,254.50 ($16.39).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 53,618 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

