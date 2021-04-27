28,747 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,461,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,687,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

