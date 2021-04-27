$0.47 EPS Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Gentex reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.