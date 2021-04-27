Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 40,847 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,847 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

