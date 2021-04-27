SP Plus (SP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.52 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts expect SP Plus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $777.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

