Wrap Technologies (WRAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

WRAP stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45. Wrap Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRAP shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,952.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,117.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $204,900 over the last quarter.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.