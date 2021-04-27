Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

