Bokf Na Acquires 87 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,443.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $982.30 and a twelve month high of $1,524.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,389.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,230.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.09.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

