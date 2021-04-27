Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 5,888 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cerus by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cerus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

