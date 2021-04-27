ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SILK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 64.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,285.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $547,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $4,518,822. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

