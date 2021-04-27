Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

NYSEARCA:NJAN opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27.

