Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.