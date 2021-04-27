Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,191 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,011,000.

TAN opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $125.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $92.97.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

