Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,703 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

