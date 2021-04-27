Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.75 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,413 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

