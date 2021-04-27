ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 1,590 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,251,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,100,000 after acquiring an additional 322,459 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,198,000 after acquiring an additional 484,468 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

