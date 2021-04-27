Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 13,239 Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,239 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,284,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares during the period.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

TPH opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.