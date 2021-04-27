Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 11,498 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 75.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in GDS were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDS. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the third quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GDS by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.13.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.37.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.