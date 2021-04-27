Amedisys (AMED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Amedisys to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMED stock opened at $288.50 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $165.42 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,928 shares of company stock worth $1,066,945 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

