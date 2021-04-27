Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,745 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

