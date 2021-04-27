Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 15,686 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 953.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

NYSE EDU opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $138.49. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

