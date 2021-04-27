Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.52. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

