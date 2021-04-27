Financial Comparison: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) & Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oportun Financial and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lufax 1 3 6 0 2.50

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.89%. Lufax has a consensus price target of $17.57, indicating a potential upside of 24.80%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -4.98% -4.66% -1.07% Lufax N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Lufax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.95 $61.60 million $1.12 18.34 Lufax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lufax.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lufax beats Oportun Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

