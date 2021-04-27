Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 13,566 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,566 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.87.

HOLX stock opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

