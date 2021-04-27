PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $175.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Shares of PPG opened at $173.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.14. PPG Industries has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $176.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

