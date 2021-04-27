$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after buying an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after buying an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,857,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.