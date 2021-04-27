Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SLB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.24.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $26.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,509,000 after buying an additional 814,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $239,588,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.