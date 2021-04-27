Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $201,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Shares of BIIB opened at $269.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.24 and a 200-day moving average of $264.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

