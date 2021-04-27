The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTB stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

